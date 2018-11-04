Legoland welcomes families from Alexander Devine

Legoland held a special day for children visiting from a Royal Borough children's hospice.

The resort welcomed 56 families at their annual fun festival, 40 of which receive support from the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice in Woodlands Park.

The guests were treated to breakfast at the Legoland hotel, before receiving a warm welcome from the costume characters.

They then had a fun day out enjoying all the rides at the theme park.

The event was organised by Merlin’s Magic Wand, a global children's charity supporting those with a serious disability or adversity.