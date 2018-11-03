Busy Buttons hosts Halloween camp

Many mythical and spooky characters came out of Busy Buttons ‘Halloween camp’ last week.

Hosted at St George’s School, Windsor Castle, the children made masks, costumes and also explored the change in seasons that accompanies the ever-popular festival.

Design Centre owner Louella Fernandez-Lempiäinen said: “We never do the whole blood and gore, we were looking at the traditions of Halloween.”

Louella and her husband, Lautaro Lempiäinen focused on the origins of Halloween, the Celtic festival of Samhain.

They also encouraged the children to explore the work of English fantasy illustrator Brian Froud who includes ‘fairies, leprechauns and forest animals’ in his works.

The week was rounded-off with pumpkin pie, Louella said: “It was really nice for everyone to learn and express themselves.”

Blob Spot: ‘Animation Camp’ for children aged eight-years-old to 14 will run at the design centre in Windsor yards from Monday, October 29-Friday, November 2.