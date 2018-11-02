Contemporary Art Fair returns next weekend

Finding original, stand-out artwork for your home is easy when you know where to look.

Contemporary Art Fairs – Windsor, on at the Royal Windsor Racecourse, brings more than 160 artists and galleries together in one place over one weekend, giving art lovers the best pportunity to find exactly what they are looking for and have a great time doing it.

Art fair co-director Deborah James said: “You don’t have to hope you come across an artist accidentally, you don’t have to buy something anonymous without knowing anything about it, you don’t have to settle for a poster because you can’t find the perfect piece.

“You can buy real art, from real artists producing exceptional work that looks great in your home and feels exciting to own.”

With a private viewing evening there is a chance to appreciate fine art and fine wine, with room to engage with other art enthusiasts – it’s a real social event.

Or drop in any time over the weekend to a fair full of great contemporary art, by living artists.

“We have 14 years of delivering high-quality art events, giving an immersive experience in art, somewhere visitors have the

opportunity of meeting the artists for a unique insight, falling in love with a piece, taking it home and making it their own,” said co-director Sarah McAllister.

Whether you know what you are looking for or are browsing for inspiration, there is simply no substitute for seeing so much excellent choice in one place.

With a winning mix of truly great art across a wide range of tastes and styles, an interactive art space,

licensed restaurant and wine tasting, the fairs are a one-stop experience for all-day viewing of good, real art.

Contemporary Art Fairs – Windsor takes place at Royal Windsor Racecourse on:

November 9, 6pm-9pm Private View

November 10, 10am-6pm

November 11, 10am-5pm

Early bird tickets available from www.contemporaryartfairs.co.uk

Live Art Theatre

There is a programme of demonstrations, talks and activities by artists running over the weekend, watch an artist take you through the process of creating a work of art, take part in a printing workshop or listen to a talk.

Survival by Louise McNaught

Exhibitor Louise McNaught will be talking about her new children’s book Survival, sponsored by the charity TUSK. In the book Louise takes you on an epic visual journey through her stunning contemporary paintings of endangered animals.

She will also be giving a painting demonstration and signing copies of the book at 3pm on Saturday, November 10.

Louise McNaught’s powerful animal portraits bring to life 20 stunning creatures from across the globe and their fight for survival.