Memorial service held for Windsor teenager who died following 'tragic accident' in Bath

A memorial service took place on Saturday celebrate the life of a teenager who died following a night out in Bath.

The body of Charlie Godfrey, of Princess Avenue, was discovered in the River Avon on October 12 after the university student failed to return from a night out the evening before.

His family and friends gathered at The Windsor Boys’ School on Saturday to bid farewell to the 19-year-old.

Charlie’s brothers carried his coffin into the service with theme music from his favourite video game, Skyrim, playing in the background.

Tributes were then paid by his housemates at Bath Spa University, where he had been studying a psychology degree.

Friends and colleagues from Legoland, where Charlie worked part-time, also spoke about how he always made people smile.

His younger brother, Sam, said: “The music that played when Charlie was carried in was fitting because it gave it more of an upbeat lift.

“Hopefully when people hear that song they will remember Charlie.”

A burial at Oakley Green Cemetery followed the service.

Sam told the Express the family are now hoping to work with Bath Spa University to warn students about the dangers of going near the water in the city centre during a night out.

He added: “We’re still trying to look into how we can help so nobody has to go through the same pain as we are.”

Avon and Somerset Police is continuing to investigate the 19-year-old’s death but detectives have still been unable to confirm how he entered the river after he left The Second Bridge nightclub at 1.38am.

Detective Constable Clare Ball added: “This would appear to be a very tragic accident and our thoughts are very much with Charlie’s family at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the reference number 5218228568.