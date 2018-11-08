Poppy display honouring borough's war heroes installed outside Windsor Guildhall

A display of more than 2500 poppies has been put up outside Windsor Guildhall to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The artwork also remembers those who sacrificed their lives to fight for the UK’s freedom with each poppy representing someone from the borough who died in the conflict.

The council commissioned Creative Junction to produce the piece, which is named ‘Honour Who Fell’.

Residents created their own poppies for the display, taking inspiration from original letters, diaries and photographs from the war.

It forms part of a series of events, named ‘For King and Country’, which reveals the stories behind the names of more than 200 war memorials across the borough.