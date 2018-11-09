New charity launched to provide transport to vulnerable adults

A charity which will provide transport for vulnerable adults across the Royal Borough was launched yesterday (Thursday).

Driven Forward has been set up by Tiia Stephens to provide wheelchair-accessible minibus transport for vulnerable adults across Windsor, Maidenhead and the wider Berkshire area.

She hopes to organise trips out to places such as garden centres, supermarkets and allotments to ‘relieve isolation’ among elderly care home residents and ensure vulnerable adults who have recently left homelessness have a ‘sustainable lifestyle off the streets’.

Yesterday (Thursday), Tiia embarked on her first outing with 10 senior residents from the Bowes Lyon Close estate in Windsor when they visited Longacres Garden Centre in Bagshot.

She is planning fortnightly trips to Asda with them, as well as working with the Windsor Homeless Project to deliver allotment outings for people already accessing services.

Tiia said: “There are no other charities which will provide free transport coupled with targeted activities and trips for vulnerable adults.

“Driven Forward is more than just a taxi service, it is about rehabilitation into society and improving the mental wellbeing of people who are reluctant or unable to engage in activities alone or among the wider society.”

The charity is government-registered and Tiia has received donations from The Windsor Lions and Windsor Christian Action for start-up funding. She is waiting to hear back from applications to both the Royal Borough and the Berkshire Community Fund for funding, and is advertising for volunteer minibus drivers and safeguarding assistants.

The minibuses are also available for hire by charity and community groups and old people’s homes.

Tiia added: “Driven Forward is already well connected with existing local organisations which benefit the cohort we will support. Not only will our service complement what they do, but it will enable their work to be more effective as they use our service to further meet people’s needs.”