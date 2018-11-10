Fairy cyclists raise money for Cancer Research

A group of 14 ‘fairy bikers’ led by Jayne Howard and Angela Toy have raised almost £1,500 for Cancer Research UK after organising a 26-mile bike ride.

Jayne and Angela were inspired to arrange a group cycle dressed as fairies when they bumped into another fancy dress cycle party in the summer.

They travelled from Windsor through Eton to Dorney and along the Jubilee river to the Thames Path at Boulters Lock before turning back.

The group had pit stops at various pubs en route including the Vansittart Arms in Vansittart Road, Windsor and The Palmer Arms in Village Road, Dorney which set up a tea, coffee and biscuit area.

Jayne said: “The ride was really fun, the sun shone for us all day and we got lots of horn beeps.”

“We had a few people who stopped us to offer us money too which was so generous and kind.”

To make a donation visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/jaynes-giving-page-62 and to sign up to next year’s cycle go to the ‘fairy bikers’ Facebook page.