Windsor Boys School signs up to Alexander Devine Santa Dash

Runners in Santa suits and reindeer antlers will take part in the fundraising Alexander Devine 5k Santa Dash on Sunday, November 25.

Registering in Bachelors Acre, participants will run the Long Walk and through the town centre to raise money for the children’s hospice service, founded 11 years ago by Fiona and John Devine, from Windsor.

They started the service after their son Alexander died from a rare brain tumour aged eight.

The charity has a new purpose-built children’s hospice on the outskirts of Maidenhead which also provides a wide range of service to families.

It also funds Alexander’s Nurses, who run a community service in the home, including respite care, play therapy, palliative care and end-of-life care.All proceeds raised go directly towards supporting local children.

To register go to www.alexanderdevine.org/santareg18.html