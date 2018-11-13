Pupils create festive lanterns for Windsor Christmas lights switch-on

Youngsters from a first school in Windsor have made their own festive lanterns ahead of the Windsor Christmas lights switch-on.

Children from Queen Anne Royal Free CE First School created their lanterns in the Busy Buttons Creative Studio on Tuesday, November 6.

The willow lanterns were covered with materials ahead of a procession through Windsor Yards and up Peascod Street, finishing at Castle Hill on Saturday, November 17.

The children will then take their lanterns on stage before the town’s lights are officially turned on.

Busy Buttons founder Louella Fernandez-Lempiainen said: “It’s a great experience because they don’t have much time to stop and it was go, go, go from the moment they started.”