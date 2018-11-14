In pictures: Contemporary Art Fairs - Windsor

Hundreds of paintings, prints and sculptures were on show for the 14th Contemporary Art Fairs - Windsor.

More than 160 artists displayed their work and were on hand to talk about their inspiration and techniques at the event, held in Windsor Racecourse.

Deborah James who founded the fair along with Sarah McAllister said it was a ‘great success’ and visitor numbers were up 30 per cent from last year with more than 4,500 people visiting over the weekend.

She said: “We were delighted that so many visitors attended – both serious art collectors and those who were curious to find out more about contemporary art.

“There was a great vibe throughout the weekend. It was very sociable and relaxing. I’d like to thank the artists for making everyone feel welcome.”

The event also raised more than £4,000 for The Prince’s Trust – the chosen charity selected to benefit from the fair.

Money was raised from sales of small canvases created by exhibiting artists and will go towards supporting the charity’s work with young people in the area.

Visit www.contemporaryartfairs.co.uk/windsor for more information.