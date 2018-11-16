Police called after 'World War Two missile' found in River Thames

A father and daughter made an unexpected catch when they reeled in a suspected Second World War missile while magnet fishing in Windsor on Remembrance Sunday.

Lee Jones and his daughter Lily, of Clifton Rise, Windsor, had been fishing in the River Thames, near Bath Island, when they made the discovery.

Eleven-year-old Lily managed to pull the device from the water, with the pair initially baffled as to what it was.

Self-employed builder Lee placed it in a bucket and waited for it to dry off but soon realised that it could be a missile.

He alerted police, who arrived on the scene near Stovell Road with a bomb disposal team and cordoned off the area at 2.15pm.

Lee told the Express: “The armed police arrived and said they’d not seen anything like it.

“At the end of the day it’s a Second World War missile and I’ve never heard of people finding anything like that before. It was just a one-off to find something dangerous.”

Magnet fishing, also known as magnetic fishing, is an activity where people search for metal objects in the water using magnets.

It has become an increasingly popular activity but in September the Canal & River Trust warned that dislodging items which had been on the riverbed for a long time could be dangerous.

The device discovered by Dedworth Middle School pupil Lily was not thought to be viable as it was missing a rocket head.

Lee was not allowed to keep the missile due to safety concerns but he believed it to be a rocket-propelled grenade from a M28A2 heat rocket.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police were called to a report that an item, believed to be war ordnance, had been found near Stovell Road, Windsor, at about 2.15pm on Sunday.

“Officers attended the scene and the item was recovered.”