Thames Hospice seeks to raise more than £3m

Thames Hospice looked to support from organisations to help it raise £3million for its new home last week.

Currently based in Windsor, Thames Hospice is the only adult hospice servicing East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

The charity has a new site by Bray Lake which will cost an estimated £18million to build, of which it has already raised £15million thanks to the support of the community.

Representations from local organisations gathered at the Windsor Guildhall on Thursday, November 8 to hear how their support is, or could, help the charity to reach its £3million target and make the new build a reality.

Guests were also among the first to hear about the hospice’s new build plans from a panel that included new fundraising director Sarah Bissell and the hospice’s chief executive, Debbie Raven.

Debbie said: “Despite all of our life-changing work, we have a significant problem. The care we provide is outstanding, but our building is holding us back.

“With growing demand for our services, we are embarking on building a new hospice by Bray Lake, near Maidenhead, that will serve the needs of the community now and into the future.”

Also on the panel were Thames Hospice ambassador and entrepreneur Alison Cooper and Sarah Newby, from Urenco, who offered advice on how companies can support the charity and make a difference.

CEO of Baylis Media Jeremy Spooner was at the event as a supporter of the hospice and a representative of Advertiser owner the Louis Baylis Trust, which has donated £115,000 for the physiotherapy centre in the new building.

To find out more about the fundraising, contact Sarah Bissell by emailing sarah.bissell@thameshospice.org.uk or call 01753 842121.