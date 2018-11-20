Independent school for disadvantaged students celebrates 'outstanding' Ofsted hat-trick

An independent school in Windsor which provides an ‘inspirational’ learning environment for disadvantaged pupils has been graded ‘outstanding’ in its latest Ofsted report.

The Green Room School, in Albert Street, was celebrating a hat-trick after its resident sixth form and sister school in Kingsley, Hampshire, also scooped top marks from the education body, after previously being rated ‘good’ in its 2015 report.

The report, published on Friday, November 16, said school leaders ‘successfully transform pupils’ lives’ and that the school ‘has a family atmosphere’ where ‘pupils thrive, behave well and feel safe’.

The independent school caters for students who may have endured negative experiences and cannot access mainstream education, or who may have learning disabilities.

It was also praised for its ability to ensure pupils ‘gain qualifications they never thought were possible as they make up lost ground’.

Sixth form pupils ‘show determination to get back on track’ and are ‘ambitious for the future’.

Head of school Richard Allen said: “Reaching outstanding is not the top of the mountain – it is the beginning of something.

“I am immensely proud, it is emotional. We were in tears.

“All [Ofsted] had to say was ‘keep going, there are children that haven’t been born yet that need to come to this school’.

“We are trying to update ourselves and change with the needs of the pupils. It is them that really drive us.”

To improve further, Ofsted said the school needs to ‘strengthen school leadership by ensuring leaders new to their role continue to develop skills’.

Richard also praised his staff for helping to deliver the grade.

He added: “Our staff are second to none. They are committed and go above and beyond what is required.

“The inspections were a good experience. It is about creating a place of safety, we are very much like a family here.

“We are looking to create well-rounded people to go into the community and workforce and give something back.”