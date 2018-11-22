Good causes given share of £70,000 by The Prince Philip Trust Fund

The Prince Philip Trust Fund has awarded £70,000 to a host of charities and good causes in its latest round of donations.

The royal charity meets twice a year to consider applications from non-profit organisations which serve residents in the Royal Borough.

The latest beneficiaries include The Dash Charity, which supports victims of domestic abuse, and the Windsor Festival.

Chris Aitken, secretary and trustee for The Prince Philip Trust Fund, said: “We are delighted to see an increase in the number of charities, schools, projects and good causes coming forward this year to apply for funding.

“Ultimately, this means that we are able to support more residents and, as a result, strengthen our communities.”

The fund was set up in 1977 to thank Prince Philip for his service to the community during the first 25 years of the Queen’s reign.

It has since given almost £2 million to more than 1600 projects, with £117,000 handed out in 2018.

A cheque for £41,000 was presented by the Rotary Club of Windsor and Eton to The Prince Philip Trust Fund following a meeting of its Board of Trustees.

Visit www.theprincephiliptrustfund.org to apply for funding.