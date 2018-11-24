Windsor Christmas lights switched on by panto stars

11:00AM, Saturday 24 November 2018
Pantomime stars added sparkle at the Christmas light switch-on on Saturday.
Performing in the Theatre Royal production of Dick Whittington, Basil Brush turned out with Kevin Cruise, who pushed the lights plunger with Mayor Cllr Paul Lion and Mayoress Laura Lion.
Busy Buttons Design Centre owners Louella Fernandez-Lempiäinen and Lautaro Lempiäinen organised a performance of their production, The Treasure Boxes, to coincide with the event.
They also arranged a procession of 60 lanterns, made with pupils from The Queen Anne Royal Free First School and St Edward’s Catholic First School, which was preceded by Egham Brass Band.
