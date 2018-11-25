SITE INDEX

    • Pets corner: Tinkerbell at RSPCA Hillingdon

    Tinkerbell, a white  and tortoiseshell long-haired beauty with a lovely character, is looking for a quiet home and someone to care for her.

    Aged 10, she came to the RSPCA through no fault of her own. A sweet, friendly cat, Tinkerbell adores fuss and attention and would prefer a home without other pets.

    She will need regular grooming to keep her beautiful coat in good condition.

    If you have the home comforts, love and companionship to offer Tinkerbell, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or apply online at www.rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk

