Early bird entries set to open next month for Windsor Half Marathon

Early bird entries will be open from Saturday, December 1 for the 28th Windsor Half Marathon.

The event which sees thousands of runners winding through Windsor Great Park will take place on Sunday, September 29.

Peter Hier, race director said: “We’re excited to open our early bird entries for next year’s event, and due to the thousands of racers who took to our start line in September, this is a great opportunity to secure your race place ahead of time for what is sure to be an even bigger, better event in 2019.

“The Windsor Half Marathon is a race made particularly special by all the local runners, the spectators and the volunteer support we receive year after year.

“The community really comes out to support us, and we’re excited to give back another incredible event in our 38th year!

“We have a long standing history in Windsor, and we work hard to maintain an event that supports local charities and has something for all the family to enjoy so be sure to put it in your diary.”

For UKA members early bird entry will be £36.50 and the general cost is £38.50. After March the price will go up.

Visit www.runwindsor.com for more information.