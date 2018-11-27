Housebuilder makes £1000 donation to cancer charity launched in memory of Windsor woman

A charity which aims to bring a smile to the faces of young people suffering from cancer has been given a £1000 donation.

National Housebuilder CALA Homes gave the money to Smile from Hatti as part of its community bursary scheme which supports important projects.

The charity launched in memory of Windsor woman Hatti Sandall who died from spindle cell sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, in January 2015 aged just 24.

During her treatment, a fund was established to help pay for massage sessions and complimentary therapies to try and ease her pain.

Financial support is now provided by the charity for young people going through similar experiences to Hatti.

Ushira Kapoor, trustee at Smile from Hatti, said: “We’re so grateful to CALA Homes for their support of £1000 towards our charity.

“The money they have donated will help us put smiles on the faces of around five young people, who may require specialist equipment, massage therapy, or just want to tick something off their bucket list or treat a loved one that has been by their side.”