Charity grant awarded to Relate

A charity which provides couples and families with counselling has been awarded a £1,000 grant from the Prince Philip Trust.

Relate Mid Thames and Buckinghamshire (Relate MTB) opened a counselling room in Windsor last October and the grant will enable the charity to extend the hours it is open.

Fiona Greenfield, Centre Director of Relate MTB said: “The need for relationship counselling in our communities is growing and we are committed to providing skilled help to local people, regardless of their ability to pay, through our bursary funding scheme.

“We are here for people of all ages and backgrounds, we work to reach out and extend our services beyond the barriers that many people may face. We serve disadvantaged and vulnerable people within the community, providing a high quality, reliable and confidential service for people who are feeling isolated and vulnerable.”

Visit www.relatemtb.co.uk for more information about the charity.