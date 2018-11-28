SITE INDEX

    • Runners suit up for Thames Hospice's festive Santa Dash

    Runners suited up for Thames Hospice’s festive Santa Dash on Sunday.

    The annual fun run attracted almost 800 supporters who donned reindeer antlers, flashing noses and Father Christmas outfits.

    Fundraisers were greeted with a mince pie and a medal as they crossed the finish line in Bracknell’s Swinley Forest.

    Volunteers from Thames Valley Police, the Rotary Club of Windsor St George and the Thames Valley Police Cadets also gave up their time to support the event.

    Alison Evans, head of community and events fundraising, said: “There was a fantastic atmosphere and a sea of red suits was such a spectacle against the stunning forest backdrop.

    “Thank you to everyone who signed up, the support we’ve been shown from our community and local organisations has been truly amazing this year.”

