SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Wed, 28
13 °C
Thu, 29
13 °C
Fri, 30
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • In pictures: Bikers deliver presents during annual Windsor Toy Run

    David Lee

    An army of Christmas-themed bikers travelled across the Royal Borough to deliver presents for the Windsor Toy Run.

    About 200 people climbed aboard their motorcycles, three-wheelers and scooters dressed in an array of festive outfits on Sunday.

    They travelled from Ascot Racecourse to the Broom Farm Estate in Dedworth to drop-off gifts which will be distributed to families by The Army Welfare Service.

    Crowds lined the streets to cheer on the passing motorcyclists, which included Deputy Mayor Cllr Colin Rayner.

    Money raised from the event, which has now been running for nine years, will also be donated to the Armed Forces charity, the SSAFA.

    Email windsortoyrun@outlook.com to take part in next year’s event.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved