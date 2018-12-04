Family Friends awarded £20,000 to help support resettling of army families

A project which is aiming to support army families as they prepare to relocate from Windsor has been given a fundraising boost.

The Household Cavalry is due to move to Salisbury Plain, in Wiltshire, next year with the Welsh Guards set to replace them in Windsor.

The Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust awarded £20,000 to Imperial Road-based charity Family Friends to help families from both regiments as they resettle.

The money will be used to help the charity’s workers offer workshops, school holiday activities and leaving and welcoming events at Dedworth’s Broom Farm Estate.

Tracy Muschamp, director of services at Family Friends, said: “We are a small local charity and the support of the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust together with the free fundraising advice provided by local experts Our Community Enterprise will enable us to keep providing our much needed support to local people.”

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), army champion for the Royal Borough, added: “The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation ensuring that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

“We are delighted that the Covenant Fund Trust has supported this project that will make so much difference to our army families.”

