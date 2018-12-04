Puddleduck preschool rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

A preschool which was set up by two parents has been graded ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Puddleduck preschool, which operates from Al Saints Church Hall in Frances Road opened in September 2016.

In the Ofsted report, published last month, it said the staff were ‘excellent role models’ and children developed ‘excellent reading skills’ and ‘impressive early writing skills’.

Kristin Wright is a primary school teacher and is co-founder of the preschool with Laura Woodcock.

Kristin has two children, five-year-old Ben who left Puddleduck to go to St George’s in Datchet Road this year and Ella, four, who currently goes to Puddleduck.

She said: “My neighbour and best friend told me that a preschool up the road was closing after 20 years of being open and we thought it was such a shame.”

She added: “We thought it was really important that children have preschool access to education in Windsor and it shouldn’t be anything less than outstanding.”

That best friend was Laura Woodcock who co-owns the preschool with Kristin, she ran her own hair and beauty business before she became a lecturer at East Berkshire College.

Where Kristin takes the lead on child development and education, Laura is responsible for safe guarding, risk assessment, and what Ofsted calls ‘extremely beneficial training’ of staff.

Laura said: “Between both of our skill sets we thought it was an amazing partnership.

She added: “We’re delighted about the grading. We really, really strived for an outstanding, not just for Ofsted, but for ourselves.”

Laura’s six-year-old Harrison attended the preschool when it was known as Little Rainbows before moving on to The Queen Anne Royal Free First School in Chaucer Close.

Her daughter Olive goes to Puddleduck and one day so will her five-month-old son, Charlie.

To find out more about the preschool which receives funding to provide free early education for children aged two to three go to www.puddleduckpreschool.co.uk.