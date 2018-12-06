Council urged to honour public parking 'promise' at redeveloped York House

A dispute over public parking at the Royal Borough’s redeveloped York House broke out at the latest meeting of the Windsor Town Forum.

The council offices, in Sheet Street, are currently undergoing a £9 million overhaul with the project expected to be completed next year.

But residents were told during a meeting at Windsor Guildhall on Tuesday (Dec4) that the borough is now seeking to let out more office space at the site than it originally planned

Russell O’Keefe, acting managing director at the Royal Borough, said: “We are actively marketing the top two floors for rent as part of our strategy to bring in income for other council services.

“The amount of the building that we are planning to let has changed but we will continue to try and find tenants who are willing to agree to our terms.”

When the plans were approved in April last year, residents were assured that the public could continue to park at the site outside of working hours.

John Holland, an objector who lives nearby to the development, urged the council not to sacrifice public parking in order to attract new tenants.

He told the forum: “What you’re saying is to try and make this stack up you’re prepared to sacrifice residents’ public parking.

“Any competent developer doing the business case for this scheme would have recognised the parking restraints and would consider whether or not it was worth building a building of this size without sufficient parking.

“We were promised that nothing would change, that promise should be honoured.”