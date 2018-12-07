Windsor Yards manager 'disappointed' following Next closure

The manager of Windsor Yards said he is ‘disappointed’ that Next decided to close its store at the shopping centre.

The branch shut last week despite the centre ‘engaging with a range of options’ in a bid to persuade the retailer to stay.

Robert Gramson, Windsor Yards manager, said: “While it is a shame to lose Next, we are exploring many other opportunities as regards their store.

“This includes engaging with new retailers to come to Windsor as well as including this within plans to reinvigorate this end of the scheme.”