Windsor Link Railway proposals 'rejected' by Government

A former Royal Borough councillor’s plans to deliver a privately-funded railway in Windsor are facing defeat.

The Windsor Link Railway project, spearheaded by George Bathurst, proposed building a new rail tunnel in the town which could provide a link to Heathrow Airport.

But the managing director told the Express today that the Government had rejected his plans as it ‘didn’t find the proposals credible’.

Mr Bathurst said: “We’re feeling a bit shell-shocked at the moment.

“We expected people to express scepticism but we expected a conversation to establish a joint-position.

“We didn’t expect to be rejected outright at the first stage.”

Residents hit out at the project during a meeting of the Windsor Town Forum on Tuesday due to fears it could lead to their homes being compulsory purchased.

Mr Bathurst said he plans to speak to the Government about their response to his proposals on Monday.