Royal Borough vows to 'lead by example' in fight against single-use plastic

The Royal Borough will be joining the war against plastic after opposition councillors agreed to stamp down on single-use plastic items.

At a full council meeting yesterday (Tuesday) at Windsor Guildhall, a motion proposed by Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) outlined the Royal Borough’s vision for challenging plastic issues, including working with campaign groups such as Plastic Free Maidenhead and Windsor to stamp down on the amount found in the borough.

The council will ‘lead by example’ in removing single-use plastic items from council premises, encourage plastic free initiatives and support businesses in the battle.

It also wants to reduce the use of plastic drinking bottles by trialing a reverse vending machine and enabling refilling points to allow residents access to fresh drinking water.

There was concern from councillors that making the borough entirely plastic free would be impossible to manage, with Cllr Coppinger stating himself that this aim would not be ‘sustainable’.

However, Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) called it ‘the start of something’ and praised recent litter picking initiatives in Grenfell Park and Cox Green.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: “I am very supportive of this motion. If that means councillors going out with high-visibilty vests on, then that is the thing to do.

“Just get out there and do something – stop talking about this issue because we have not got the time. It is a great idea and is the start of something.”

Cllr Coppinger added after the meeting: “Single-use plastics is one of our biggest problems.

“We want to work with [campaign] groups called Plastic Free, but there is no way this council can become plastic free – it is impossible. What we have to stop is the use of throw-away plastic.”

A similar motion was proposed by leader of the opposition Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor), who said at the meeting she was ‘delighted’ to second the scheme.