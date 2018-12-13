In pictures: Battersea's Santa Paws fundraiser raises more than £1700

Pooches posed for a picture with Father Christmas during a festive photo shoot at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in Old Windsor.

Dog owners and their pets were invited to the rehoming centre in Priest Hill on Saturday (Dec8) for the Santa Paws fundraiser.

Many of the pets were dressed in their finest festive outfits for their moment with Santa Claus.

Guests got a chance to get their photos framed in keyrings, fridge magnets or even hanging snowflakes.

A raffle and tombola also took place, with all dogs receiving a goody bag full of pre-Christmas treats.

Janet Brewer, a regional community fundraiser for the charity, said: “We managed to raise over £1700 which has broken the record for the most funds ever raised over one day at our Santa Paws event.

“We’d like to thank everyone and their dogs who came along on the day, thanks to them we’ll be able to continue the amazing work that Battersea does for dogs and cats all year round.”