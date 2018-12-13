Entrepreneurs pitch ideas to 'Dragons' Den' panel

Entrepreneurs took the next step towards launching their own businesses by taking part in a Dragons’ Den event.

Participants in the Royal Borough’s Strive programme pitched their ideas to a panel of judges at the Macdonald Windsor Hotel on Friday.

The event marked the end of a 12-week course which saw aspiring businessmen and women learn more about the key things needed to launch their own company.

Top tips on marketing, handling cash flow and writing business plans were given out to budding entrepreneurs as part of the scheme.

Laura Mumford, project manager at Enterprise Cube, who helped run the project, said: “I think for a lot of people it’s hard to decide when is the right time to launch a business and take the leap.

“One of the great things about Strive is you are in a room of people going through the same challenges and you can support each other.”

The panel of judges included Nicola Rogers, head of commercial at Baylis Media, and Isabel King, director at The Real Business Club.

David Hearne, a chartered financial planner for Satis Asset Management and Andrew Robertson, director of resources at Housing Solutions, who helped fund the programme, also sat on the panel.

They listened to five-minute presentations from each participant with ideas ranging from a bridal shop in Maidenhead to a new cereal brand providing a healthy alternative for children.

Each entrepreneur received a certificate following the event.