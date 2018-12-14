Groups pitch for share of £5000 in 'Lion's Den' challenge

A share of £5,000 will be split between three community groups who braved the ‘Lion’s Den’ and pitched for funding.

The Lions Club of Windsor invited teams to submit bids, with six finalists battling it out on Monday (Dec 10).

Windsor Girl Guiding won £2,000 to help renovate a building at its Wickwood Girl Guides Campsite.

The Windsor Winter Homeless Night Shelter received £2,000 while the Windsor Baptist Church got £750 to help stock its Tree House Cafe with reusable bamboo fibre coffee cups.

Lion president Diane Purchase said: “We wish to thank all the teams who submitted great cases and while some did not meet the criteria of the Lion’s Den challenge, we hope to be able to support some of them through the broader work of the Lions.

“Our congratulations go to our three winning projects which I hope are the first of many we can help through the Lion’s Den over the coming years.”