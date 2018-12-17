Driver hospitalised after crashing through garden wall in Windsor

05:37PM, Monday 17 December 2018
A driver has been taken to hospital after a car crashed through a garden wall in Windsor.
Crews from Slough Fire Station were called to a house in Sinclair Road at about 3.20pm today (Monday).
Upon arrival, they found a Nissan Juke that had careered through an external brick wall and ended up in the garden.
Firefighters had to release the door to free the female driver who was checked over by paramedics and then taken to hospital as a precaution.
It is believed the driver, who was the only person inside the car, suffered a ‘medical episode’ but this is yet to be confirmed.
