Pupils sing carols to shoppers in Dedworth Tesco

11:00AM, Saturday 22 December 2018
Shoppers at Tesco were greeted with the angelic sounds of Alexander First School when they walked into the store last week.
Shoppers were able to get into the festive spirit and do some Christmas shopping.
A spokesman from Tesco said: “We were delighted to welcome the children’s choir from Alexander First School to sing outside our store on Dedworth Road. They sang brilliantly and brought an added festive cheer to our customers and colleagues.”
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A month long Thames Valley Police (TVP) operation has seen 21 people arrested for drug offences.
Pantomime stars added sparkle at the Christmas light switch-on on Saturday.