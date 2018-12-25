Express Review of the Year: January

10:30AM, Tuesday 25 December 2018
The year got off to a rolling start with the annual Sunningdale New Year’s Day wheelbarrow race. The month also saw a number of high profile people visit including Strictly’s Anton du Beke and Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Cllr Simon Dudley, council leader of the Royal Borough leader faced criticism after he made controversial comments about ‘aggressive begging’ in Windsor, which prompted a media storm. There was also sad news for shoppers as it was announced garden centre Squires and Berkshire Antiques would be closing down later in the year.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A month long Thames Valley Police (TVP) operation has seen 21 people arrested for drug offences.
Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of a man and woman officers would like to speak to following a theft in Windsor.