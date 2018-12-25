SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 25
8 °C
Wed, 26
9 °C
Thu, 27
6 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Express Review of the Year: January

    The year got off to a rolling start with the annual Sunningdale New Year’s Day wheelbarrow race. The month also saw a number of high profile people visit including Strictly’s Anton du Beke and Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Cllr Simon Dudley, council leader of the Royal Borough leader faced criticism after he made controversial comments about ‘aggressive begging’ in Windsor, which prompted a media storm. There was also sad news for shoppers as it was announced garden centre Squires and Berkshire Antiques would be closing down later in the year.

     

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved