Express Review of the Year: February

05:00PM, Wednesday 26 December 2018
Cultural exchanges were had in February, when Arbour Vale School pupils celebrated Chinese New Year by building commemorative models and the Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre inviting in the community as part of the nationwide Visit my Mosque Day. Shanly Homes won the Windsor and Eton Flippin’ Pancake Challenge while Stephen Shanly arrived in Barbados after rowing 3,000 miles for charity.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A month long Thames Valley Police (TVP) operation has seen 21 people arrested for drug offences.
Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of a man and woman officers would like to speak to following a theft in Windsor.