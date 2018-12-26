SITE INDEX

    • Express Review of the Year: February

    Cultural exchanges were had in February, when Arbour Vale  School pupils celebrated Chinese New Year by building commemorative models and the Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre inviting in the community as part of the nationwide Visit my Mosque Day. Shanly Homes won the Windsor and Eton Flippin’ Pancake Challenge while  Stephen Shanly arrived in Barbados after rowing 3,000 miles for charity.

