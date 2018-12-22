Windsor student set for editor role in new Youtube sci-fi series

A student from Windsor is serving as the editor on a new ‘ground breaking’ Youtube science fiction series.

Alasdair McCabe is a renewable energy student at Wrexham Glyndwr University and is set to launch ‘The Sojourn’ on Sunday, December 30 with a group of students from the science fiction society.

It follows the story of the warship Guinevere, whose crew come together in a war-torn universe to help unify humanity.

The team behind The Sojourn have been able to draw upon the skills of voice artists and designers to help produce the series.

Among the voice artists working on the show are Larissa Thompson – who has performed on The Templin Institute and The Centropic Oracle, Laura Faye Smith, known for voicing Rosalina in the Mario games and Ben Prendergast of Predestination and Frontier.

Alasdair said: “We have got a lot of talented people on the project – and the push to get a pilot completed for the end of December has meant we’ve had a lot of work to do with them.”

To find out more, visit the series’ Twitter page at: twitter.com/TheSojournHQ.