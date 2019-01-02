SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Wed, 02
6 °C
Thu, 03
6 °C
Fri, 04
3 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Express review of the year: September

    Man’s best friend had plenty of fun in September, with a congregation of Chihuahuas attempting a world record and a festival dubbed ‘Glastonbury for Pugs’ at Windsor Leisure Centre. The Borough First political party was launched in the Royal Borough with the aim of holding the council to account, while Slough Borough Council was taken to task by angry residents over a car park scheme.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved