Express review of the year: September

WINDSOR: Not to be outdone by Chihuahuas, a pug festival was held at Windsor Leisure Centre. It was described as the ‘Glastonbury for Pugs’ and had a Disney theme. Ref:130317

WINDSOR: Cirque Berserk came to the Theatre Royal complete with Toni the knife thrower, acrobatic Brazilians The Mustache Brothers and a ‘globe of death’, a giant metal sphere in which four motorcyclists ride upside down and horizontally. Ref:130343

ROYAL BOROUGH: A new political party started by independents seeking to take on the ruling Conservatives. The Borough First said it intended to support candidates and form policy by candidates making pledges based on ‘discussion and informed by robust evidence’. Ref:130344

SLOUGH: Cyclists took part in a 24-mile bike ride to raise about £1,000 for Slough Foodbank. A total of 17 cyclists travelled from the town square to Windsor Great Park, Datchet, Eton and the Jubilee River, finishing at the Dorney Court Café. Ref:130322

WINDSOR: A marriage proposal capped off the Lions Club of Windsor’s Horseride in the Great Park. Ben Pinion popped the question to Zoe Griffiths on the Long Walk. She said yes and said she was ‘over the moon’. The event itself saw 650 riders complete a nine mile course in the park, and organisers hoped it would bring in £40,000. Ref:130282

SLOUGH: Cippenham Close residents were angry over Cippenham Green councillors’ plans to add car parking spaces and bollards. They sat out on the green some mornings to prevent construction workers from starting. Ref:130389-4

WINDSOR: A Chihuahua congregation included dog yoga and an attempt to clinch the world record for most canines in a photo. A total of 792 dogs were at the Festival of Chihuahuas at Windsor Racecourse, and many of the tiny pooches wore fancy dress. Ref:130252-08

SLOUGH: Thousands stopped by the Slough Canal Festival in Bloom Park and took part in countryside-related activities. The two-day event shows off the Slough branch of the Grand Union Canal, was run by Slough Borough Council and backed by Slough Urban Renewal and the Express. A World’s Strongest Man contestant, birds of prey and a miniature train were all present. “Our aim is to celebrate all that’s great about being by the water,” a Slough council spokeswoman said. Ref:130276

SLOUGH: About 200 pupils from Cippenham Infant School placed poppies at a First World War remembrance service. They visited St Andrew’s Church in Washington Drive and read out the names of people listed on the memorial, lighting a candle for each one. Ref:130380

SLOUGH: Olympic gold medalist Christine Ohuruogu took part in a sporting social cohesion event. The track and field athlete spoke to 70 participants of the Slough Making Equals project, which aims to bring communities together. Ref:130242

WINDSOR: A giant sunflower sprouted in a family’s garden. Brownie leader Angela Cracknell planted its seed the previous term, and with help from her dad it grew to 11ft 6in. Angela’s dad Richard said: “In some ways I wish I hadn’t planed it where I did as it completely dominates the garden and deprives the other plants of nutrients.” Ref:130245

LANGLEY: The fire station’s open day attracted 800 visitors who learned about firefighting. It was a chance for the blaze-battlers to show off the Zetros fire service vehicle, a six-wheeler used for forest fires or flash floods. Ref:130246