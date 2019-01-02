Express review of the year: September

05:00PM, Wednesday 02 January 2019
Man’s best friend had plenty of fun in September, with a congregation of Chihuahuas attempting a world record and a festival dubbed ‘Glastonbury for Pugs’ at Windsor Leisure Centre. The Borough First political party was launched in the Royal Borough with the aim of holding the council to account, while Slough Borough Council was taken to task by angry residents over a car park scheme.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A month long Thames Valley Police (TVP) operation has seen 21 people arrested for drug offences.