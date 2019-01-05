Optails staff donate items to Windsor Homeless Project

Staff from Optalis spread some festive cheer when they donated items to the homeless over the Christmas period.

Optalis provides social care on behalf of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead to older people and adults with disabilities.

Its employees donated treats such as chocolates and mince pies, as well as toiletries and warm clothing.

They then delivered them to Windsor Homeless Project, with customers from the Oakbridge Day Service.

The Windsor Homeless Project provides immediate support to individual’s physical needs, together with long-term support, care and counselling to get them into housing.

Martin Farrow, Optalis CEO, said: “Winter is an especially difficult time for those who are homeless and Optalis employees were very keen to donate to this local charity that works hard in the community, supporting those in need at Christmas time.

“Our colleagues and customers are dedicated to supporting vulnerable people in the local

community and I am thrilled they have got behind this initiative.”