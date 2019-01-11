Public consultation held ahead of Windsor Neighbourhood Plan submission

The Windsor Neighbourhood Plan (WNP) Steering Group showcased ‘five years of hard work’ at a consultation event.

The group has been working on the WNP which, if approved by the Royal Borough, could help shape which type of developments are allowed in the town. It invited residents, businesses and councillors to Dedworth Green Baptist Church on Tuesday for feedback before the plan is submitted to the council.

Policy proposals include improving Dedworth Road, protecting open spaces and improving the appearance and heritage of Windsor by preserving important buildings.

Claire Milne, co-chairwoman of the Windsor Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, said: “Neighbourhood plans are all about what should be given planning permission in the future and guiding development, not stopping it.

“Our policy proposals are the result of more than five years of consultations, research and hard work by the steering group.

“The policies are all intended to be flexible enough to allow developments but give developers a steer on what is special about Windsor.”

The group will now review comments submitted by the public before submitting a final draft plan to the council.

A local referendum will then be held to decide if the plan is adopted.