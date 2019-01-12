SDL donate newborn starter kits to Windsor Baby Bank

The Baby Bank extended its ‘newborn starter kit’ to Christmas shoeboxes at the end of last year.

Founded in 2015 by two Windsor mums The Baby Bank collects good-quality second-hand clothes, equipment and furniture and gets them to families in extreme need in the area.

Inspired by Finland’s baby boxes, the newborn starter kit for expectant mums includes clothing bundles and essentials.

For the past two years staff at SDL, specialists in ‘content creation, translation and delivery’, have been donating shoeboxes filled with items for a baby, toddler, child under 16 or a mum.

The Baby Bank also ran a Christmas appeal for new pyjamas for children aged under 16, which SDL employees supported.

Rebecca Mistry, Baby Bank co-founder, said: “We collected over 600 sets of PJs and gave out over 400 bags with PJs, toys and outfits to families in Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor. The remaining PJs will be included in bundles over the next few months.”