Two new defibrillators installed in Windsor town centre

Two new defibrillators have been installed in Bachelor’s Acre and in the atrium outside Waitrose in Windsor Yards.

The defibrillators were installed as part a target to put 10 publically accessible defibrillators in Windsor Town Centre.

The scheme is run by the Windsor Community Defibrillator Project. The group is made up of representatives from the Lions Club of Windsor, Windsor and Eton Rotary Club, Windsor Street Angels and Windsor Town Centre Management.

One of the recent defibrillators was funded by The Shanly Foundation. Tamra Booth, trustee of the Shanly Foundation said: “Ensuring that people are trained in CPR and have access to defibrillators is a vital community service. This Partnership is an organisation that we are proud to support, and it is great to see that the defibrillator in Bachelors Acre has now been installed’

The group has also provided CPR training to run alongside the defibrillator project.

Rob Gramson, centre manager of Windsor Yards and Mike Hall, manager of Waitrose Windsor said: “We are both very proud to be associated with this great project serving both the residents of Windsor and visitors to the town. We wish WCDP success with their plans and urge other business to get behind them, by providing space to mount the Defibrillators and encouraging their staff to be trained in both CPD and their use’

Three more devices are set to be installed at the coach park in Alma Road, near the Long Walk in the Windsor Castle Public House and the Dedworth Green Baptist Church.

Other locations include Minton Place, Oxford Road East, Theatre Royal, Windsor and Eton Brewery and Windsor College.