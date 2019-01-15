Up to 350 jobs on offer as Legoland prepares to open for 2019 season

Legoland is looking to recruit hundreds of staff as it prepares to open for the 2019 season.

The resort has about 350 contract jobs available which offer a minimum of 20 hours per week.

Candidates can apply for a permanent variable role where they will be trained to work year round, across a number of departments.

These positions would see them working in positions including rides and attractions, admissions and retail.

The resort has also introduced new pay rates starting at £7 per hour, with the chance to earn up to £9 per hour depending on the applicant’s role and age.

Exclusive park discounts are also on offer.

Lisa Atkinson, HR director at Legoland, said: “As well as our many seasonal vacancies, we’re delighted to be offering so many fantastic opportunities to join the Legoland team on a permanent basis, meaning that we are able to offer year round job security.

“With our brand new permanent variable roles, team members could start their day welcoming and selling tickets to our guests in admissions, before serving them a delicious meal in our hotel restaurants.”

Jobseekers should visit www.legoland.co.uk/jobs for more information.