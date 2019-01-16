Teenagers arrested following pursuit of suspected stolen car in Windsor

Armed police arrested a pair of 16-year-old boys following a pursuit of a suspected stolen car in Windsor.

Traffic and armed response officers were joined by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) as they chased the suspects on Saturday (Jan12).

Both teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, aggravated taking without consent, driving a vehicle without insurance, driving without a licence and possession of class A and class B drugs.

One of the 16-year-old boys has been released on police bail until February 4, while the other has been released under investigation.