Frustrated resident hits out at state of Windsor's car park machines

A frustrated resident has hit out at the council’s delay in replacing faulty car parking machines in Windsor.

In November, the borough announced it would be bringing in new machines in the town’s River Street and Victoria Street car parks.

This followed allegations of alleged Advantage Card fraud at River Street and complaints that machines would not accept credit or debit cards and notes.

The council said on Twitter the replacements would be installed by January 4 but work has still not been completed.

Amy Tisi, a member of the Windsor Liberal Democrats, said the lack of working machines was creating a ‘bad image for the town’.

She told the Express: “I’ve reported the problem nearly every week for months and had discussions with council leader on social media but all that follows are promises which are never actually delivered.”

Mrs Tisi, a mother-of-three, added that she had witnessed tourists struggling to use the machines.

“It’s bad enough if you’re a local who uses it a lot but there’s also tourists trying to use them and I think that it’s such a bad image for the town,” she said.

Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park), cabinet member for Windsor, said that the delays had been caused due to a ‘technical hiccup’ with the council’s supplier.

But he assured residents that once installed, the new machines would be a marked improvement on the current offering.

He added: “These are all singing and dancing and will accept cash, credit card and the Advantage Card.

“We can only apologise but the reality is that we were relying on the suppliers and it was out of our control.

“We’ve been all over them like a rash to get it started.”