Windsor pub gets five-star rating after food hygiene inspectors visit

A pub in Windsor has been given a five-star rating by the Royal Borough’s food hygiene inspectors.

The King and Castle, in Thames Street, achieved the top mark on the Scores on the Doors website.

It followed a visit on Wednesday, December 12.

The scheme aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, takeaways and clubs across the borough.

Inspectors judge each venue on how hygienically its food is prepared with each business benchmarked against criteria including hygiene and confidence in management.

Valerie Docherty, manager of the Wetherspoons pub, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our custom-ers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all times and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”

Visit www.scoresonthedoors.org.uk for details.