Pets Corner: Lola at RSPCA Hillingdon

Lovely Lola is one of five siblings who came to us for rehoming when their owner could no longer keep them.

This beautiful ginger and white five-year-old is a confident and affectionate girl who loves a fuss and being brushed but also has a very playful side to her character. She enjoys her food but is intolerant of certain brands.

Lola has previously been an indoor cat and could happily live with other felines, calm children and possibly a cat-friendly dog.

Do you have lots of love and the purr-fect forever home to offer lovely Lola?

If so, please get in touch. For more information, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or apply online at www. rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk