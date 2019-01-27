Rotary club plants trees in Windsor Great Park

Saplings from a 1,300- year-old tree have been planted in Windsor Great Park.

King Offa’s Oak is situated in a private part of the park where park rangers collected its acorns and grew them into young trees.

The 30 trees were planted by six members of the Rotary Club of Windsor St George in the Deer Park, near Bear’s Rails on Tuesday, January 15.

They were responding to the challenge set by last year’s Rotary International president, Ian Riseley, to plant a tree for every one of the club’s 22 members.

Club member Gwenda Lilley was one of the tree planters.

She said: “We feel sure the provenance of the acorns will ensure future generations can appreciate these mighty oaks for centuries to come.”

Anyone interested in joining the club can go to www.windsorstgeorgerotary.org.uk for details.