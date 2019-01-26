Baby hats knitted and donated to Royal Berkshire Hospital

A knit and stitch group has knitted more than 100 hats to keep premature babies warm.

The group is run at Optalis’ Windsor Day Centre which provides a safe environment for older adults which enables them to maintain social contact.

Centre support worker, Celia Hone delivered the 120 hats to Buscot Special Care Baby Unit at Royal Berkshire Hospital on January 4.

Celia has a personal connection with the ward because 14 years ago her grandson, Rocky Papura, was born there prematurely at 33 weeks and weighing just two pounds.

Rocky also helped to present the hats to the nurses at the Buscot Unit, along with his mother Grace Papura.

Grace said: "We wanted to give something back to the ward. We were so grateful for how the nurses looked after us at such a traumatic time.

“I vividly remember how tiny Rocky was and how hard it was to find him clothes to fit him.

For more information about Windsor Day Centre call 01753 778549.