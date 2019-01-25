Councillors to discuss application for new hotel in St Leonards Road

Plans for a 56-bedroom hotel on the outskirts of Windsor town centre will be discussed by councillors at a meeting on Wednesday.

An application has been submitted to build a hotel at the former Texaco petrol station site in St Leonards Road.

The council refused a previous plan in July 2017 which sought planning permission for a 61-bed development due to the potential impact on traffic and air quality in the area.

The latest application has been recommended for refusal with planning officers arguing the hotel would represent an ‘unduly dominant and intrusive form of development’.

The meeting of the Windsor Urban Development Management Panel is due to take place at Windsor Guildhall and starts at 7pm.

Visit Ref:18/02391/FULL to view the application.