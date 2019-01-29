Train operators and Network Rail recognised for Royal Wedding travel operation

Train operators and Network Rail have been recognised for ensuring the smooth-running of travel plans for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

South Western Railway, Great Western Railway and Network Rail picked up the Golden Whistle award at a ceremony on Friday.

The operators arranged special services to help more than 50,000 travel to and from Windsor last May.

Windsor and Eton Central Station was renamed Harry and Meghan Central with Union Jack bunting also being put up to celebrate the occasion.

Alan Penlington, customer experience director for South Western Railway, said: “This was the first time we have collaborated for such an event, sharing ideas and producing contingency plans for every eventuality.

“I am very proud of the team and heartily congratulate them for this accolade.”

Richard Rowland, customer service and transformation director for Great Western Railway, added: “The Royal Wedding was by far the biggest and most high-profile event GWR, SWR and Network Rail have planned for.

“It involved months of meticulous planning culminating in providing more than 45,000

customer journeys to and from the event.”