Women's clothing brand Seasalt to open new store in Windsor

A Cornish clothing brand is opening a new shop in Windsor.

Seasalt will launch its new branch in Peascod Street on Saturday, February 16.

The company specialises in women’s clothes and has a team of designers based in Falmouth, Cornwall, who create artistic and practical outfits.

The first person in the queue on the store’s opening day will have the honour of cutting the ribbon.

They will also receive a £100 voucher.

Sealsalt co-founder Neil Chadwick said: “We're really happy to be able to bring Seasalt to a town as full of character and history as Windsor.

“It's a brilliant location with many similarities to our Cornish towns, including the breathtaking scenery and happy, relaxed atmosphere.

“We're looking forward to welcoming everyone to our new shop.”